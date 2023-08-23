At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India

August 23, 2023   03:35 pm

A railway bridge being built in India collapsed on Wednesday killing at least 26 workers and injuring two, police said, as the state-run railway authority opened an investigation.

The accident happened in Sairang town in the northeastern state of Mizoram, its chief minister, Zoramthanga, said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Media reported that up to 40 workers were at the site when the bridge collapsed but police said 28 workers were present.

“Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on messaging platform X.
India is not unfamiliar with such bridge mishaps.

In October last year, a colonial-era suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi in the western state of Gujarat, killing 135.

In June a suspension bridge being built in the country’s poorest state of Bihar collapsed, killing one person.

Source – Reuters
--Agencies

