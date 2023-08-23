Three newly appointed diplomatic envoys present credentials to President Ranil

Two newly appointed ambassadors and a high commissioner to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in a formal ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat today (Aug. 23).

The two Ambassadors for the Republic of Italy and the Federal Republic of Germany, along with the new High Commissioner for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, assumed their roles as representatives of their respective countries and had the honor of formally introducing themselves to President Wickremesinghe, the PMD said.

The ceremony was attended by Sagala Ratnayake, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, who accorded a warm welcome to the envoys upon their arrival.

The newly appointed diplomats who formally presented their credentials are mentioned below:

• Mr. Damiano Francovigh - Ambassador of the Republic of Italy in Colombo

• Mr. Andrew Patrick - High Commissioner of the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland

• Dr. Felix Neumann - Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany

After the new envoys presented their credentials, President Wickremesinghe engaged in a friendly exchange with the newly appointed diplomats, reflecting the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation that underpins diplomatic relations.

Among those present during this significant event were State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasooriya, Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake, and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aruni Wijewardena.

