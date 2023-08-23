2022 A/L exam results to be released before Sept. 10

August 23, 2023   03:52 pm

The results of the 2022 Advanced Level examination will be released next month, State Minister of Education Aravindh Kumar says.

According to the lawmaker, the results are expected to be released before September 10.

A total of 331,709 candidates – 278,196 school applicants and 53,513 private applicants – faced the competitive national exam held from January 23 to February 17 this year.

The evaluation of the answer scripts of 2022 A/L exam was hampered due to a trade union action of university teachers which was later called off in early May.

