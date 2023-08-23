Grama Niladhari officer arrested for forging documents to admit students to school in Kandy

The Kandy Police Special Crimes Unit has arrested a Grama Niladhari officer who allegedly prepared forged documents to enroll around 30 female students to a popular girls’ school in Kandy.

Police revealed that the arrested Grama Niladhari officer, who is attached to Deiyannewela Grama Niladhari Division, had forged the documents by using the name and official designation of an additional secretary of the Education Ministry, as well as the ministry’s letterhead to enroll 29 students to a girls’ school in Kandy.

The arrest has been made following an investigation which was launched based on a complaint made by the additional secretary of the Ministry of Education.

The arrested suspect is a 45-year-old resident of the Dharmasoka Mawatha in Kandy, according to police.