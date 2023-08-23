Supplementary Medical Service trade unions to launch token strike tomorrow
File photo

Supplementary Medical Service trade unions to launch token strike tomorrow

August 23, 2023   05:10 pm

The trade unions affiliated with five professions of Supplementary Medical Service have decided to go on a 24-hour token strike tomorrow (Aug. 23).

Speaking in this regard, Government Radiological Technologists Association’s chairman Chanaka Dharmawickrama said the trade union action will be in effect from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow until 8.00 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 25).

Accordingly, trade unions of radio technologists, medical laboratory scientists, pharmacists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists will join the one-day trade union action to urge the government to meet 07 demands.

Owing to this trade union action, medical scans such as X-rays, CT scans and MRI scans and other laboratory services as well as the distribution of medicines stand to be hampered, Dharmawickrama added.

