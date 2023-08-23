Electricity supply to several areas disrupted

Electricity supply to several areas disrupted

August 23, 2023   09:30 pm

A sudden power outage has been reported in several areas in the Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces as a result of a fault in the transmission network, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said.

Accordingly, the electricity supply has been disrupted in Hambantota, Matara, Embilipitiya and Beliatta areas, according to the CEB.

However, the CEB further mentioned that steps are underway to restore power supply to the relevant areas.

