Railway electrical technicians call off strike action

The railway electrical technicians have called off their trade union action which was launched this afternoon (Aug 23).

Earlier, the Sri Lanka Railways Department announced that the train services on all railway lines have been delayed since this evening due to a strike action launched by a trade union of the railway electrical technicians.

The commuters who had arrived at the Colombo Fort Railway Station had been incensed as a result of multiple trains being delayed, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, the night mail trains have commenced operations with delays, according to the reporter.