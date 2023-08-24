Supplementary Medical Service trade unions on 24-hour strike today

Supplementary Medical Service trade unions on 24-hour strike today

August 24, 2023   09:34 am

The trade unions affiliated with five professions of Supplementary Medical Service have launched a 24-hour token strike this morning (Aug. 23).

The island-wide trade union action is in effect from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow until 8.00 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 25).

Accordingly, the trade unions of radio technologists, medical laboratory scientists, pharmacists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists have joined the one-day strike to urge the authorities to meet their demands.

Owing to this trade union action, medical scans such as X-rays, CT scans and MRI scans and other laboratory services at hospitals as well as the distribution of medicines stand to be hampered.

Commenting on the matter, president of the Joint Council for Professions of Supplementary Medicine said the trade union action is based on seven demands.

Ravi Kumudesh assured that the token strike would not affect the operations of children’s hospitals, maternity hospitals, cancer hospitals, nephrology hospitals and the National Institute of Mental Health.

