Authorities mull streamlining mechanism to measure vehicle emissions

August 24, 2023   10:52 am

The Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasinghe says that vehicle fumes are responsible for 70% of the air emissions in the Colombo district.

Speaking at an awareness program held in Colombo for traffic police officers, he further emphasized that in the near future, a system will be prepared for to conduct drive-by testing to measure exhaust emissions of vehicles.

Commenting further regarding the matter, Weerasinghe mentioned that the general public can inform the Department of Motor Traffic via WhatsApp by sending images of any vehicles emitting unusual volumes of black smoke.

“We will make a WhatsApp group with all the police stations in Sri Lanka [in order to collect these data]. We can seek legal action against such vehicles”.

Furthermore, Weerasinghe assured that the relevant investigations would be expanded in the future.

