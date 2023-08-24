Three Sri Lankan criminals with alleged links to LTTE arrested in India

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bangalore police in India has arrested three Sri Lankan nationals staying at an apartment in the Bangalore city.

It is suspected that the trio has potential links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) – a banned insurgent outfit from Sri Lanka.

According Indian media reports, CCB officials arrested three Sri Lankans named Kasin Kumar, Amila Nuwan and Ranga Prasad and an Indian national named Paramesh alias “Jack”, who rented them the apartment in Yelahanka, a suburban in Bangalore. Paramesh allegedly has a murder case previously registered against him.

During the questioning, CCB officials found that the suspects have links with the Sri Lankan underworld, Indian media cited source as saying.

While Nuwan has five murder cases registered against him in the neighbouring country, Kumar has four and Prasad has two cases of assault and murder, according to reports.

Phones, Aadhaar card photocopies found

During the search of the suspect’s apartment, CCB sleuths found 13 mobile phones, various visiting cards, bus tickets, paper cuttings, a copy of the rental agreement and photocopies of Aadhar cards and Voter ID cards.

According to Indian local media, the five were residing in the Bangalore apartment based on the directions of one Jalan, who has links in both India and Sri Lanka. Jalan was arrested previously in the Middle Eastern nation of Oman. It is suspected that Jalan was involved in drug trafficking.



Entered India by boat

The three suspects had illegally entered the country through a boat and reached Chennai. It is not yet clear how they bypassed the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.

Once the trio entered Chennai, they have travelled to Bangalore by road and were reportedly staying in the Karnataka capital for 20 days.

A case has been registered under Sections 14,14(c) of the Foreigners Act and 109,120B,212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigations are on.



-With inputs from agencies