Heat index advisory issued for parts of the country

The heat index – the temperature felt on the human body – is expected to increase up to the ‘Caution’ level at some places in North-central and Eastern provinces and in Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Monaragala districts tomorrow (25), the Meteorology Department said in a heat index advisory.

It warns that fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity while continuing activity could result in heat cramps.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature.

It is generated by the Meteorology Department for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

However, the Meteorology Department has advised the members of the public to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible, check up on the elderly and the sick, limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade, and wear lightweight and white or light-coloured clothing.