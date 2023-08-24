Trains delayed due to railway strike

Trains delayed due to railway strike

August 24, 2023   06:07 pm

The Department of Sri Lanka Railways announced that the several trains starting from Colombo Fort railway station will experience delays, owing to a strike action launched by the railway electrical technicians.

Accordingly, the railway department stated that 06 trains which are scheduled to commence journeys from Colombo Fort railway station this evening (24) will be delayed.

Railway electrical technicians had launched this trade union action protesting the arrest of a railway electrical technician in connection with an incident of an assault on a railway controller.

Meanwhile, the train services on all railway lines were delayed last evening (23) due to the strike action launched by railway electrical technicians. However, the night mail trains were operated with delays last night, after the relevant trade union had called off the strike action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.24

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.24

Supplementary Medical Service trade unions on 24-hour strike today

Supplementary Medical Service trade unions on 24-hour strike today

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.24

President Ranil emphasises on climate action and international collaboration

President Ranil emphasises on climate action and international collaboration

Concerns raised as water level depletes in Kattakaduwa Reservoir

Concerns raised as water level depletes in Kattakaduwa Reservoir

CBSL bans 09 pyramid schemes including OnmaxDT and MTFE SL Group

CBSL bans 09 pyramid schemes including OnmaxDT and MTFE SL Group

Central Bank sets maximum limits on pawning, credit card interest rates

Central Bank sets maximum limits on pawning, credit card interest rates