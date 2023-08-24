Trains delayed due to railway strike

The Department of Sri Lanka Railways announced that the several trains starting from Colombo Fort railway station will experience delays, owing to a strike action launched by the railway electrical technicians.

Accordingly, the railway department stated that 06 trains which are scheduled to commence journeys from Colombo Fort railway station this evening (24) will be delayed.

Railway electrical technicians had launched this trade union action protesting the arrest of a railway electrical technician in connection with an incident of an assault on a railway controller.

Meanwhile, the train services on all railway lines were delayed last evening (23) due to the strike action launched by railway electrical technicians. However, the night mail trains were operated with delays last night, after the relevant trade union had called off the strike action.