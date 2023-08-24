Priven teachers pension problem to be resolved soon

Priven teachers pension problem to be resolved soon

August 24, 2023   08:04 pm

State Minister of Piriven Education, Vijitha Beirugoda has assured that issues pertaining to the pension for Piriven teachers will be resolved soon.

Emphasising the need to amend the Pension Act and the Piriven Education Act, Beirugoda stated that the recommendations provided by the Department of Pension, Department of Attorney General, and the Department of Legal Draftsman are currently undergoing the approval process by the Cabinet Ministers.

During his participation in a press conference at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) today (24 Aug) under the theme ‘Collective Path to a stable country’, Berugoda underscored the deep-rooted connection between villages and temples, while praising Piriven education, rooted in the Maha Vihara education system, for its historical significance in nurturing learned and mature Maha Sangha, who are considered as the guardians of the nation.

There are 822 piriven spanning five main sections across 22 out of the 25 districts of the country. With more than 8,000 staff members, including 7,591 teachers, these institutions serve 40,941 novice priests and 36,990 lay students.

Despite the current economic challenges, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has played a significant role in advancing education within the nation. This has enabled the Ministry of Education to actively address issues faced by the Piriven education system.

The Piriven system collects 12% of teachers’ monthly salaries for pension, a practice not applied to other school teachers or government employees. Efforts are underway to rectify this disparity.

However, the Ministry of Public Administration has stressed the need to amend the Pension Act and the Piriven Education Act due to significant inconsistencies. Collaboratively, the Ministry of Public Administration and the Ministry of Education are in the process of submitting a joint Cabinet Paper, adhering to the recommendations from relevant departments.

Efforts for infrastructural development are also on-going across all districts, supported by Annual budget as well as from the Embassies of the Buddhist Countries and philanthropists from Sri Lanka and other Buddhist countries. Along with that a Piriven Fund has been initiated to strengthen Piriven education. The Ministry has ensured that Piriven institutions receive essential facilities similar to regular government schools and are introduced to a novel “Smart Education System”.

Moreover, the concept of the village and the temple, which may have grown distant, is being addressed through a program called “Sil Suwadai – Hela Diviyai” with the aim of reuniting these vital components. This initiative is expected to bolster the education system by preserving the tradition of novice monks.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.24

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.08.24

Supplementary Medical Service trade unions on 24-hour strike today

Supplementary Medical Service trade unions on 24-hour strike today

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.24

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.24

President Ranil emphasises on climate action and international collaboration

President Ranil emphasises on climate action and international collaboration

Concerns raised as water level depletes in Kattakaduwa Reservoir

Concerns raised as water level depletes in Kattakaduwa Reservoir

CBSL bans 09 pyramid schemes including OnmaxDT and MTFE SL Group

CBSL bans 09 pyramid schemes including OnmaxDT and MTFE SL Group

Central Bank sets maximum limits on pawning, credit card interest rates

Central Bank sets maximum limits on pawning, credit card interest rates