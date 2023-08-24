15-year-old arrested for circulating doctored lewd content

August 24, 2023   10:06 pm

A 15-year-old was arrested by the Computer Crime Investigation Division for allegedly circulating a doctored lewd video of a child actress on social media.

Accordingly, the suspect, a resident of Beliatta, was released on bail this afternoon (24 Aug) on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The minor was arrested on Wednesday (23 Aug), after the Computer Crime Investigation Division received a complaint by the girl’s mother pertaining to the video in question.

He had later confessed to circulating the video in question on a WhatsApp group, adding that he had received it from a third party.

Police stated, however, that the suspect had not disclosed who forwarded the video.

