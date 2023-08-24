Two electrocuted to death during Vel procession in Namunukula

Two electrocuted to death during Vel procession in Namunukula

August 24, 2023   10:20 pm

Two persons died and while three others were hospitalised after being electrocuted during a Vel procession in Namunukula on Thursday (24 Aug).

The deceased have been identified as residents of Namunukuluwa, aged 30 and 42, according to police.

The incident had reportedly occurred in the early hours of this morning, when a chariot in the procession got entangled with a high-voltage electric cable, electrocuting to death two persons and injuring three others.

Further investigations pertaining to the matter are being carried out by the Namunukula Police.

