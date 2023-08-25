Showers or thundershowers expected in some areas later today

Showers or thundershowers are anticipated at a few places in Uva provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts in the evening or at night, the Meteorology Department says.

A few showers are likely in Western Province and in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil, and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanthurai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil, and from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times.