Showers or thundershowers expected in some areas later today

Showers or thundershowers expected in some areas later today

August 25, 2023   08:12 am

Showers or thundershowers are anticipated at a few places in Uva provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts in the evening or at night, the Meteorology Department says.

A few showers are likely in Western Province and in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil, and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanthurai.  

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil, and from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar can be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Central Bank of Sri Lanka maintains policy interest rates at current levels (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka maintains policy interest rates at current levels (English)

Central Bank of Sri Lanka maintains policy interest rates at current levels (English)

Heat index advisory issued for parts of the country (English)

Heat index advisory issued for parts of the country (English)

Supplementary Medical Service trade unions on 24-hour strike today (English)

Supplementary Medical Service trade unions on 24-hour strike today (English)

President Ranil emphasizes commitment to expedite Eastern Development Project (English)

President Ranil emphasizes commitment to expedite Eastern Development Project (English)

Sri Lanka Cricket obtains injunction order against MP Hesha Vithanage and others

Sri Lanka Cricket obtains injunction order against MP Hesha Vithanage and others

President Ranil emphasizes commitment to expedite Eastern Development Project

President Ranil emphasizes commitment to expedite Eastern Development Project

CBSL to issue circular pertaining to market lending rates tomorrow

CBSL to issue circular pertaining to market lending rates tomorrow

Extreme dry weather destroys black pepper seed harvest in Embilipitiya

Extreme dry weather destroys black pepper seed harvest in Embilipitiya