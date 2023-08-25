Special meeting between railways chief, electrical technicians on recent issues

August 25, 2023   09:50 am

A special discussion is scheduled to take place between the railway electrical technicians and the General Manager of Railways today (Aug. 25) over certain recent issues that led to trade union actions.

A group of railway electrical technicians went on a token strike yesterday and the day before, after one of their co-workers was arrested for allegedly assaulting a railway controller.

Commuters were afflicted as a number of trains that were scheduled to operate on all railway lines in the evening were delayed substantially.

Meanwhile, in the late hours of August 22 (Tuesday), the railway controllers went on a token strike citing the assault on a co-worker. This unanticipated trade union action also left the passengers stranded at railway stations for several hours as the night mail trains experienced delays.

It is reported that railway electrical technicians have decided to meet with the railways chief to discuss the matter further.

