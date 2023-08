Two unidentified men, who arrived on a motorcycle, have opened fire at a person in Robert Gunawardena Mawatha in Thalangama this morning (Aug. 25).

Police said the shooting victim is a 44-year-old resident of Korambe area.

He is now being treated at the National Hospital in Colombo.

The gunman and his accomplice have fled the area and investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.