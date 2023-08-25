Man hacked to death, another injured in Mattakkuliya

A man was reportedly hacked to death in Mattakkuliya on Thursday night (24 Aug), while another, aged 28, was injured during the attack.

Police had received a complaint pertaining to a brawl that had taken place in the area last night. Upon arriving at the site of the incident, they had found a seriously wounded man, who was rushed to the Colombo National Hospital.

Upon admission, however, the victim was pronounced dead, police reported, adding that the other injured person, also a resident of Mattakkuliya, is currently receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital.

Further investigations into the murder are currently underway, however, the deceased’s identity remains unknown, according to police.