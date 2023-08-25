Victim of Thalangama brazen daylight shooting succumbs to injuries

The 44-year-old who was critically wounded after being gunned down in Thalangama earlier today has died, hospital sources told Ada Derana.

Two unidentified men, who arrived on a motorcycle, had opened fire at a person in Robert Gunawardena Mawatha in Thalangama this morning (Aug. 25).

The shooting victim, identified as a resident of Korambe area, was admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo for immediate medical attention.

Thalangama Police has initiated investigations to apprehend the gunman and his accomplice who fled the area following the shooting.