GMOA unanimously decides to repudiate Dr. Wijesuriya as Deputy DGHS

The Central Committee of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has unanimously decided repudiate Dr. G. Wijersuriya’s position as the Deputy Director General of Health Services henceforth.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge further revealed that the relevant decision will be made known to the Public Service Commission in the upcoming week, while a complaint against Dr. Wijesuriya is also due to be made.

Dr. Aluthge made these remarks at a media briefing held in Colombo on Thursday (24 Aug).

Meanwhile, the island-wide 24-hour token strike launched by the trade unions affiliated with five professions of Supplementary Medical Service ended at 08:00 a.m. today (25 Aug).

The trade unions of radio technologists, medical laboratory scientists, pharmacists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists yesterday joined the one-day strike, urging authorities to meet their demands.