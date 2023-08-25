Canada considers foreign student cap over housing crisis

This week, Canadian Housing Minister Sean Fraser floated the idea of capping how many students Canada lets in from abroad as a way to help tackle the country’s inflated housing costs.

He said it was “one of the options that we ought to consider”.

His remarks come as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces growing criticism for failing to solve the housing crisis.

The reaction to Mr Fraser’s remarks was swift, with the idea criticised by universities, as well as the province of Quebec, who says it would reject efforts to limit international students.

Canada accepted a record number of international students in 2022 - more than 800,000, a 75% increase from five years ago.

On the heels of Mr Fraser’s remarks, Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Canada would also take a look at its immigration targets to see whether it has an impact on the housing crunch.

Canada has promised to welcome 1.5 million new immigrants by 2025 - but questions are growing about how to accept newcomers at that pace if there is nowhere to house them.

But experts say limiting new arrivals will do little to address the problem.

Just how bad is Canada’s housing market?

For many in Canada, the struggle to pay their mortgage or rent is a persistent reality.

The average home price in Canada was around C$750,000 ($550,000;£435,000) as of August. That represents an increase of 360% from the year 2000, when the average was C$163,000.

The issue is especially acute in large cities like Toronto, where a six-figure annual income is needed to afford a house. Houses now typically sell for more than C$1m in Toronto and Vancouver.

Both are often ranked among the world’s top 10 most unaffordable places to live in, according to the Dermographia International Housing Affordability Index, ranking alongside cities like Hong Kong and San Francisco.

Rent is also becoming more expensive in Canada’s major cities. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is C$2,500 - a 25% increase from last year.

In recent years, those living in smaller cities across Canada have begun to feel the crunch, too.

It is a long-standing national problem, and one that politicians from all levels of government have repeatedly promised to fix over the last decade.

One cause is a housing shortage, as population growth - largely fuelled by immigration - outpaces the number of homes being built.

Canada needs to build 5.8 million new homes, including two million rental units, by 2030 to solve the problem, according to the country’s national housing agency.

That is about 828,000 new homes a year - more than three times the 260,000 homes built in 2022.

Will a cap on international students help?

In recent years, the government has tried different measures to address the issue.

This includes putting a ban on foreign property ownership as of January in a bid to reduce competitiveness in the market.

Paul Kershaw, a public policy professor and founder of a housing think tank, said that while foreign ownership and a growing population play a role in Canada’s housing problems, putting the blame solely on those factors is looking “for the easy villain”.

“They are easy targets because it lets the rest of us and Canada think we’re not entangled in this issue, and we are,” he said.

Prof Kershaw pointed out that current homeowners benefit financially from rising property values, fuelling a culture of inequality around who owns and who doesn’t.

The real estate industry - including the buying, selling, and renting of units - makes up the largest share of Canada’s overall GDP at 13%, according to 2020 figures by Statistics Canada.

This means the sector is a large driver for economic growth and a lucrative investment opportunity for those able to participate.

Prof Kershaw said he believes things are unlikely to change until Canadians begin to view housing as “homes first and investment second”.

Source - BBC

- Agencies