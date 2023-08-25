Concerns raised as 22 sea turtle carcasses wash ashore in four days

The Department of Wildlife Conservation has raised concerns over the alarming number of carcasses of sea turtles that have washed ashore since of late.

Accordingly, the Department stated that the carcasses of 22 turtles were found over the past few days, since Tuesday (22 Aug), along the west coast of Sri Lanka, including the four carcasses that were found washed ashore on the Panadura, Wellawatte and Galle Face beaches today (25 Aug).

Thus, investigations into the matter are being conducted by the Department of Wildlife Conservation, together with the National Aquatic Research and Development Agency (NARA), while measures are also underway to present the matter before the court.