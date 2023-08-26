STC says will continue to import eggs

STC says will continue to import eggs

August 26, 2023   09:58 am

The government will continue to import eggs as the move helped ease the shortage in the local market, the State Trade Corporation (STC) says.

Its chairman Asiri Walisundara said the STC, pursuant to a Cabinet decision, has taken steps to import egg consignments to meet the daily requirement of 1 million eggs.

He said the STC has secured the approval for the next three months to import eggs.

Earlier this year, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the go-ahead to import eggs from India in a bid to address the shortage in the local market.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Mannapperuma accuses AGs Dept. of not supporting investigations on X-Press Pearl disaster (English)

MP Mannapperuma accuses AGs Dept. of not supporting investigations on X-Press Pearl disaster (English)

MP Mannapperuma accuses AGs Dept. of not supporting investigations on X-Press Pearl disaster (English)

Investors from Australia are willing to invest in Sri Lanka  Australian HC (English)

Investors from Australia are willing to invest in Sri Lanka  Australian HC (English)

Mass development plan under way for Eastern Province in efforts to increase tourist arrivals (English)

Mass development plan under way for Eastern Province in efforts to increase tourist arrivals (English)

Temperatures rise up to 37°C; Meteorology Department urges caution (English)

Temperatures rise up to 37°C; Meteorology Department urges caution (English)

Meteorology Dept. warns of increased heat levels, urge precautions

Meteorology Dept. warns of increased heat levels, urge precautions

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.25

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.08.25

President Ranil reveals plans to elevate Arugam Bay into high-income tourist hub

President Ranil reveals plans to elevate Arugam Bay into high-income tourist hub

Police to investigate recent use of illegal weapons as gun violence incidents surge

Police to investigate recent use of illegal weapons as gun violence incidents surge