STC says will continue to import eggs

The government will continue to import eggs as the move helped ease the shortage in the local market, the State Trade Corporation (STC) says.

Its chairman Asiri Walisundara said the STC, pursuant to a Cabinet decision, has taken steps to import egg consignments to meet the daily requirement of 1 million eggs.

He said the STC has secured the approval for the next three months to import eggs.

Earlier this year, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the go-ahead to import eggs from India in a bid to address the shortage in the local market.