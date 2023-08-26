Offshore Wind Roadmap for Sri Lanka launched

Offshore Wind Road Map for Sri Lanka was launched on Friday (Aug. 25), which provides a strategic analysis of the offshore wind development potential in the country, considering the opportunities and challenges under different offshore wind growth scenarios.

It is intended to provide evidence to support the Government of Sri Lanka in establishing policies, regulations, processes, and infrastructure to successfully deploy offshore wind.

The roadmap report was initiated by the World Bank Group under its Offshore Wind Development Program.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the roadmap was launched with the financial and technical assistance of the World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) and PROBLUE – World Bank’s blue economy program.

The lawmaker said utilizing Sri Lanka’s immense potential of offshore wind will be vital in achieving net zero targets, renewable energy targets and energy exports.

UK High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and members of the High Commission, Country Heads and representatives of the World Bank, IFC & officials of state institutes participated in the main event at the Power & Energy Ministry.

The World Bank, with regard to the rationale for offshore wind in Sri Lanka, says the island nation has good natural conditions for offshore wind and there is already private sector interest in developing projects.

Sri Lanka has an opportunity to use this domestic renewable energy resource as part of its transition to net-zero carbon and to help reduce the economic burden from fossil fuel imports.

The Sri Lankan government has set a goal to have 70% of its electricity generated by renewable energy sources by 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality in electricity generation by 2050. A currently untapped resource for the country that can help achieve these goals is offshore wind.