Two main suspects in murder of 37-year-old in Dodangoda arrested

August 26, 2023   12:42 pm

The two main suspects in the murder of a man in Dodangoda have been arrested by the Kalutara Division Crimes Unit.

A 37-year-old named Dimuth Chamika was found hacked to death inside a house in Dolelanda area of Dodangoda, Kalutara in the early hours of August 14.

The father-of-one was had reportedly been murdered while staying at his wife’s parents’ house, due to ongoing repairs at their own residence in Dolelanda.

A group of assailants had broken into the house, and attacked the deceased with sharp weapons, leaving him seriously wounded. He was pronounced dead after being admitted to the Nagoda Teaching Hospital in Kalutara.

Motive behind the murder was ascertained as a narcotics-related dispute with an ill-famed drug dealer in Matugama.

The deceased had been a close associate of the said drug dealer, however, after their relationship began to go south nearly a year ago, Dimuth, along with several others, had attacked the drug dealer’s associates after breaking into his house. 

Swinging into action, several police units initiated investigations to apprehend the suspects who were still on the loose.

Acting on a tip-off received by the OIC of Kalutara Division Crimes Unit, the two main suspects complicit in the murder were thus arrested.

The arrestees, who are residents of Dodangoda, were identified as Buddhika Wijesiri alias “Maltiya” (38) and Vimukthi Madhusanka alias “Kalu Gayan” (29).

According to the police, the duo has previously been charged with murder, theft, breaking and entering, and possession of illegal weapons.

They are reportedly associates of the drug dealer operating in Matugama.

