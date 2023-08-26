Bus topples and crashes as group of assailants attempt to attack

August 26, 2023   03:59 pm

A privately-owned bus plying from Mawanella to Colombo has veered off the road and crashed into a tree in Molagoda, Kegalle after a group of club-wielding assailants tried to attack its driver and conductor.

The incident took place this morning (Aug. 26), when the vehicle was passing the Mawanella area. 

Several passengers were inside the bus at the time of the incident, however, no casualties were reported.

Ada Derana learns that just before the incident, the driver and the conductor of the Mawanella-Colombo bus had an argument with the driver of another bus plying from Kandy to Panadura.

When the group of assailants attempted to unleash an attack on the bus, the vehicle veered off the road and crashed.

The police said legal action could not be initiated against the Kandy-Colombo bus as no individual in the bus that was involved in the accident gave any statements to the police.

