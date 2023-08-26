Available water resources sufficient only for 4 weeks of power generation: CEB

If the prevailing arid weather continues to prevail, the available water levels in reservoirs will be sufficient only for another 4 weeks, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says.

According to the state-owned utility, hydroelectricity generation capacity has dropped by 15%.

The CEB further mentioned that electricity is provided without interruption at present owing to thermal power generation.

It is reported that the water capacity of Samanalawewa reservoir has dropped to 1%, Castlereagh reservoir’s to 21%, Maussakelle reservoir’s to 35% and Victoria reservoir’s to 25%.

Accordingly, only 300 gigawatt-hours of hydropower can be generated in the coming weeks.