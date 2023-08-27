Construction of Kandy Multimodal Transport Terminal to commence this year

August 27, 2023   09:49 am

Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardena says that the construction work of the Kandy Multimodal Transport Terminal, which has been proposed to be built in 07 years, will commence before the end of this year.

In a press conference held in Kandy, the Minister emphasized that the relevant construction work is expected to commence under the assistance of the World Bank.

Meanwhile, Minister Gunawardena has further expressed that if the debt restructuring is not completed, the country will have to face various issues in the future.

