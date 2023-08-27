Trains delayed on main line due to technical fault in Senkadagala Menike
August 27, 2023 10:44 am
The train services on the main line will be delayed due to a technical issue experienced by a Kandy-Colombo train at Daraluwa in Gampaha, Sri Lanka Railways announced.
The “Senkadagala Menike” train plying from Kandy to Colombo Fort has suffered a technical fault, and it is also reported that there is an oil leak from the train engine.
Therefore, all the trains on the main line are being operated on a single track, the Department of Railways said, adding that the trains will possibly experience delays as a result, until the train is restored.