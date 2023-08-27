Suspect arrested over defrauding money promising Canadian visa

August 27, 2023   11:44 am

The Colombo Crimes Unit has arrested the main suspect in connection with an incident of defrauding millions of rupees promising to grant visa to travel to Canada.

The police investigations have revealed that the suspect has defrauded an amount of over Rs. 2.6 mn from 05 individuals.

Police also mentioned that multiple incidents of defrauding money promising to grant visa in Canada were reported, adding that it was identified that the arrested suspect is the main accused of those incidents too.

The Colombo Crimes Unit is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

