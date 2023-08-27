Sun directly over parts of Sri Lanka tomorrow: Met. Department

The Department of Meteorology announced that on the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during August 28 to September 07 this year.

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead tomorrow (Aug 28) are Kovilan point and Mallakam in Jaffna District at around 12.11 noon, it said.

Meanwhile, the showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent in the south-western part of the island in the next few days starting from August 28, according to the Met. Dept.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, it added.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.