Schools within Kandy town closed for 3 days

August 27, 2023   03:06 pm

All Government schools within the Kandy town limits will remain closed for three days, due to the traffic congestion for the Kandy Esala Perahera.

Accordingly, the schools within the Kandy town limits will be closed on 28, 29 and 31 August, the Governor of the Central Province Lalith U. Gamage said.

The Governor further mentioned that later, the schools will be conducted on Saturdays to cover the educational activities during the period in which the schools remain closed.

The schools which will remain closed are as follows;

*Schools in between Kandy City and Katugastota Bridge
*Schools in between Peradeniya Bridge and Gannoruwa Junction
*Schools in between Kandy City and Ampitiya through Lake round 
*Schools in between Kandy City and Thennekumbura Bridge
*Dodamwala Royal Primary School/ Bowalawatta/ Hanthana

