20-year-old drowns in Elgin Falls

A young man has reportedly drowned in the Elgin Falls, which flaws into the Kotmale Reservoir in Thalawakele.

The 20-year-old, Prabhakaran Gajendran, has been identified as a resident of the Senkumis Estate in the Lindula Police Division, according to police.

The deceased, along with two other youths residing in the same estate had gone to cut firewood in the reserve belonging to the Waltrim estate and then all of them had gone to the Elgin Falls for a swim.

There, the young man had drowned in the water stream, and his body was recovered by Lindula Police with the assistance of local residents.