Two more arrested in connection with illegal entry of wanted Sri Lankan criminals into India

A further probe in connection with the recent arrest of three Sri Lankan nationals led the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police to nab two more people in the case.

The arrested accused have been identified by the police as Anbazhagan, a resident of Viveknagar in Bengaluru and Mansoor, who hails from Chennai.

Police claim that the two had assisted the Sri Lankan nationals in fleeing their country after they were charged with murder cases. While raiding a citybased rowdy-sheeter, Jai Paramesh, 42, the CCB sleuths stumbled upon three suspects who turned out to be Sri Lankan nationals identified as Kasan Kumara Sanka, 36, Amila Nuwan, 36, and Ranga Prasad, 36.

It was revealed that Paramesh had arranged accommodation for the trio in Yelahanka. All four were arrested by the police immediately.

Sources from the police said that following an interrogation with the arrested accused, it was revealed that they were a part of a drug racket which was allegedly run by another Sri Lankan national identified as Jalal alias Siddique.

Jalal was operating from an island nation and was allegedly dealing with Heroin mainly. The police found that Jalal had a case filed against him in Chennai 20 years ago following which he started running an LED bulb factory on the outskirts of Bengaluru where Jairam Paramesh was working as a driver earlier.

The investigation officers have also received information that Jalal had assigned the safekeeping of the three accused to Jai Paramesh in Bengaluru until he organises a transit for them to move to Nepal.

In a latest development, the police found that Mansoor was tasked to provide the trio Rs 50 lakh for the journey and Anbazhagan was tasked with creating fake passports with new identities for the accused.

However there are rumours that Jalal is currently in the custody of the local police in Oman.

--Agencies