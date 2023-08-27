Committed to safeguard the unitary state  Prime Minister

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena states that the government is committed to preserving the unitary state, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of the Motherland, which has been protected from generation to generation by the forefathers.

He made these remarks while joining the Sathyakriya and Adhishtana Pooja which was held for the 29th year together with several national organizations, under the patronage of the MEP Leader, PM Dinesh Gunawardena on Saturday (Aug 26), at Kataragama historical Kirivehera Chaithya, the PM’s Media Division reported.

The Prime Minister who presented the pledge stated;

“We dedicate ourselves to preserve the unitary state, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of the Motherland, which has been protected from generation to generation in this holy land nourished by the blood and sweat of our forefathers.

Let’s dedicate ourselves to protect and preserve the noble Sambuddha Order and Maha Sangharatna, which was bequeathed to the nation with great honour and pride by our ancestors for more than two thousand five hundred years, and gift it to the world for its perpetuation.

Let’s protect our ancient culture, rivers, streams, lakes, water bodies, forests, animal sanctuaries, etc.

Enriched with renewable energy, we pledge to turn Sri Lanka into an environment-friendly country self-sufficient in food that could face the challenges of the climate change.

Let’s participate widely in economic innovation by ensuring the respect and safety of women and their equal participation.

We are committed to building a country in which youths are rich in knowledge, skills and positive attitudes and to create a future that guarantees new jobs and livelihood strategies.

By strengthening the democratic society, we commit ourselves to establish a mixed election system for the supreme Parliament and public representative bodies by reforming the Constitution to create a participatory democracy.

To ensure a leap forward in national economic revitalization, we are committed to create new programs that will lead to increase production and exports by effectively using lakhs of unutilized lands, state lands and oceans across the country with people’s participation.

Together with the intellectuals and professionals, we dedicate ourselves to provide relief and facilitate capacity to rebuild for the farmers, working people, local businessmen, elderly parents, war heroes who have been affected by the current economic crisis that has collapsed and suffering from the burden of life.

Let us make a pledge to the entire nation at the historic Kataragama Kiriwehera Pooja Bhumi with determination to stand in the noble human virtues with all the people of the country.”



The Maha Sangharatna, General Secretary of the (Mahajana Eksath Peramuna) MEP, Tissa Yapa Jayawardena, Deputy Secretary, Member of Parliament Yadamini Gunawardena, Vice President, Minister of State Sisira Jayakodi, MEP activists, who traveled from various parts of the island to participate in this event.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapaksa, State Ministers Janaka Wakkambura, Piyal Nishantha, Anupa Pasqual, Shashindra Rajapaksa, and Jagath Pushpakumara, Members of Parliament Gevindu Kumaratunga, Gayashan Navanandana, leaders of Buddhist organizations including national organization leaders Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara, lawyer Kalyananda Thiranagama, Custodian of Kataragama Devalaya Dishan Wickremaratne, All Ceylon Buddhist Federation President Chandra Vakishta, representatives of various mass organizations and a large number of people participated in this event, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.