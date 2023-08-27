Dutch delegation to sign documents for ownership transfer of colonial-era treasures tomorrow

A cultural delegation of the Netharlands led by the State Secretary for Culture and Media in the Netherlands Gunay Uslu has arrived in Sri Lanka in order to sign two legal documents related to transferring the ownership of the artifacts that will be returned to Sri Lanka this year.

Accordingly, the ‘Transference of Acknowledgement’ and the ‘Loan Agreement’ related to the purpose will be signed with the Dutch delegation at 03.00 p.m. tomorrow (Aug 28), in the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the ministry said in a statement.

Six historical objects which are currently contained in the collection of the Rijksmuseum Amsterdam in the Netherlands, including the Lewke`s cannon, Golden Kasthane, Silver Kasthane, Sinhalese Knife and Two Guns have been confirmed to be belonging to Sri Lanka, according to the ministry.

In 2021 the Dutch government approved the policy for the return of cultural heritage objects that are in the possession of the Dutch State. The indigenous populations of colonial territories were served an injustice through the involuntary loss of objects that formed part of their cultural heritage, said the Dutch government. Therefore Dutch government is keen to help rectify this historic injustice by returning cultural heritage objects to their country of origin and by strengthening international cooperation in this area.

The official delegation, which will be in Sri Lanka from August 27 to 31 consists of Barbera Wolfensberger, Director General Culture and Media in the Netherlands; Lilian Gonçalves-Ho Kang You, Chairperson of Dutch Colonial Collections Committee; and Dr. Alicia Schrikker, a Member of the Committee, the ministry added.