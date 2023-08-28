Showery condition to enhance in south-western part of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent in the south-western part of the island in the next few days starting from today (28).

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (28) are Kovilan point and Mallakam (Jaffna District) about 12.11 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil, and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar may be rough at times.