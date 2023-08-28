Over 07 acres of forest area destroyed in fire at Thotilagama Mountain region

A forest area of over 07 acres has been destroyed in a forest fire that had reportedly broken out last night (Aug 27) in the Pelmadulla area.

The fire has spread in the Thotilagama Mountain area in Kuttapitiya, Pelmadulla, according to police.

Efforts to control the fire are still underway by the police officers and the Sri Lanka Army together with the local residents, the Pelamdulla Police said.

The cause for the fire is yet to be determined, while Pelamdulla Police are conducting investigations regarding the incident.

Earlier this month, the authorities including the Disaster Management Centre had raised concerns that the significant increase in deliberate forest fires would create a risk of possible disasters in the near future within several areas, including the Badulla District.