CBSL issues special notice to public on get rich quick schemes

August 28, 2023   11:16 am

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has informed the general public that the CBSL does not collect taxes from the people on any occasion.

In a statement to make people aware of the online scams, the CBSL mentions that any request made to invest in ‘get rich quick’ schemes could be scams, informing the public to beware of such online scams as it will possibly lose hard-earned money.

Furthermore, the CBSL clarifies that the scammers could also convince the public to pay “taxes” to the CBSL in order to withdraw certain funds, asserting that the Central Bank does not collect taxes from the people on any occasion.

For any clarification in this regard, the general public can write to the CBSL through cbslgen@cbsl.lk, the statement added.

