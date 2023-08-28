Court order issued preventing protesters from entering several areas in Colombo

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued an order preventing several political party representatives including Duminda Nagamuwa, Mujibur Rahuman, Prof. Charitha Herath and others from entering several areas in Colombo on Monday (August 28).

Accordingly, the order has prohibited the relevant individuals from entering the premises of the Presidential Secretariat, President’s House, Finance Ministry premises, Central Bank etc. within today, Ada Derana reporter said.