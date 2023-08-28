47-year-old shot dead in Wellampitiya

August 28, 2023   01:18 pm

A 47-year-old person has been killed in a shooting that took place at the Kittampahuwa area in Wellampitiya this afternoon (Aug 28), the police said.

Police mentioned that two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting using a pistol.

 The victim was reportedly travelling in a three-wheeler at the time of the incident.

Wellampitiya Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.

