47-year-old shot dead in Wellampitiya
August 28, 2023 01:18 pm
A 47-year-old person has been killed in a shooting that took place at the Kittampahuwa area in Wellampitiya this afternoon (Aug 28), the police said.
Police mentioned that two unidentified gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting using a pistol.
The victim was reportedly travelling in a three-wheeler at the time of the incident.
Wellampitiya Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.