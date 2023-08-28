Student drowns in swimming pool at Rajarata University

One of 06 students of the Rajarata University who had allegedly trespassed into the university’s swimming pool complex, has drowned in the swimming pool, Ada Derana reporter said.

A group of first year students studying in the Faculty of Management at the Rajarata University had reportedly entered the swimming pool complex without permission to swim in the pool.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Vice Chancellor of Rajarata University, Mrs. Sanjeewani Ginigaddara emphasized that the incident had taken place as a result of the students behaving in an unsafe manner without following the instructions provided.

The deceased 21-year-old student is a resident of Kokuvil, Batticaloa, according to the reporter.

The student had been rescued and immediately rushed to the Mihintale Regional Hospital, where he had been pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

The body has been brought to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for post-mortem examination while Mihintale police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.