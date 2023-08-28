Student drowns in swimming pool at Rajarata University

Student drowns in swimming pool at Rajarata University

August 28, 2023   03:51 pm

One of 06 students of the Rajarata University who had allegedly trespassed into the university’s swimming pool complex, has drowned in the swimming pool, Ada Derana reporter said.

A group of first year students studying in the Faculty of Management at the Rajarata University had reportedly entered the swimming pool complex without permission to swim in the pool.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Vice Chancellor of Rajarata University, Mrs. Sanjeewani Ginigaddara emphasized that the incident had taken place as a result of the students behaving in an unsafe manner without following the instructions provided.

The deceased 21-year-old student is a resident of Kokuvil, Batticaloa, according to the reporter.

The student had been rescued and immediately rushed to the Mihintale Regional Hospital, where he had been pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

The body has been brought to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for post-mortem examination while Mihintale police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Treasury releases funds to pay 'Aswesuma' welfare benefits to 800,000 families

Treasury releases funds to pay 'Aswesuma' welfare benefits to 800,000 families

Treasury releases funds to pay 'Aswesuma' welfare benefits to 800,000 families

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.28

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.08.28

Tea smallholder plantations severely impacted by prevailing dry weather conditions

Tea smallholder plantations severely impacted by prevailing dry weather conditions

Special veterinary clinic conducted for elephants taking part in Kandy Esala Perahera

Special veterinary clinic conducted for elephants taking part in Kandy Esala Perahera

Police sergeant attached security of Matara District Judge found dead with gunshot wounds

Police sergeant attached security of Matara District Judge found dead with gunshot wounds

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.08.28

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.08.28

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.28

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.08.28