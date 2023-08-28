SC concludes hearing of petitions against Inland Revenue Amendment Bill
August 28, 2023 04:21 pm
The Supreme Court has concluded the deliberations of the petitions filed challenging the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Draft Bill, which was presented to the Parliament by the government.
Accordingly, the Supreme Court announced that the decision will be communicated to the Speaker of the Parliament.
The petitions had been filed by two persons including Chaturanga Abeysinghe, an activist of the National People’s Power (NPP).