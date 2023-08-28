Central Bank says protesters turned down meeting to discuss DDO concerns

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued a statement clarifying that it had offered to meet with representatives of the protesters demonstrating near the Fort Railway Station in Colombo today, to discuss Domestic Debt Optimisation (DDO) programme.

The communiqué said that a protest was held by a group of persons, who claimed themselves as representatives of the members of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), near Colombo Fort Railway Station today (28) against the potential impact to EPF due to the implementation of the DDO programme.

During the protest, the said group of persons through the Colombo Fort Police Station had requested for a meeting with the officials of the Central Bank to discuss the matters pertaining to DDO and EPF, it said.

“In response to the said request, the Governor of the CBSL, through the officials of the Colombo Fort Police Station, has informed the said group of persons that a meeting will be convened today itself at 2.30 p.m. at the CBSL premises with five persons representing the said group of persons.”

However, after communicating the details of the meeting, the said group of persons has informed the CBSL through the Colombo Fort Police Station of their inability to participate at the meeting, the statement said.

“Hence, an opportunity was missed by the said group of persons to get their concerns clarified on DDO, the manner in which the member contributions will be guaranteed through the implementation of DDO and as to how an investment return at a minimum as it was given during the last several years to members of EPF will be given to them during the next few years as well by implementation of DDO.”