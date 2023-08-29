Showers to occur at times in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Mulathivu districts during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year.

The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (29) are Palavi (Kilinochchi District), Chalai (Mulathivu District) about 12.11 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-35 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-55kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil, and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar may be rough at times.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle may be fairly rough at times.