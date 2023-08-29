Bus strike on Colombo Fort-Katunayake expressway route called off

August 29, 2023   09:32 am

The Colombo-Katunayake expressway private bus operators have called off their strike action last evening (Aug. 29), Ada Derana learns.

The president of Katunayake Airport-Colombo Fort bus employees’ union said the trade union action was launched against the move to revise a bus route.

Following a discussion with Transport State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna last evening, the bus operators decided to call off the strike and resume operations as usual from today.

The union’s president said the state minister promised to resolve the matter within two days.

However, if the authorities fail to provide a solution within two days, Gunasekara said the bus operators would resort to large-scale strike action.

