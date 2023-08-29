Maithripala Sirisena confident of holding office of President again

Maithripala Sirisena confident of holding office of President again

August 29, 2023   12:32 pm

Former President Maithripala Sirisena states that he is confident in serving another term in office as the President of Sri Lanka.

Joining the “360” current affairs programme on TV Derana, the former president emphasized that his Government of Good Governance is the only administration to “win the whole world” following former Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike’s reign, by maintaining good-natured relations with foreign countries and entering into a number of agreements that were beneficial to the country.

“At present, the businessmen are not happy, the public employees are not happy. Neither the fishermen nor the members of the public are happy.”

“Nowadays, the drug menace is very acute within the schools. We see the need for more effective measures to combat these issues. We can do that. As a party, we have solutions for them”, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) leader added.

Commenting further, Sirisena mentioned that “as a person who once served as the President, I have no difficulty in holding office again with previous experiences”.

