Anti-Terrorism Bill to be redrafted with amendments

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the resolution to instruct the Legal Draftsman to redraft the Anti-Terrorism Bill with the amendments, the Government Information Department says.

The resolution had been furnished by the Minister of Justice, Prison Activities and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

On February 27, 2023, Cabinet approval was granted to publish the draft bill prepared by the Legal Draftsman that is to be introduced as the Anti-Terrorism Act, substituting the Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 48 of 1979 effective at present.

Later, it was decided to introduce the required revisions for the said draft bill, considering the views furnished by many parties interested in certain clauses mentioned document.

Accordingly, at its meeting on Monday (Aug. 28), the Cabinet of Ministers agreed with the minister’s resolution to instruct the Legal Draftsman to redraft the Anti-Terrorism Bill by incorporating the revisions recognized as above in the draft bill already sketched.