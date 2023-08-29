Depositing payments for 1.5mn Aswesuma beneficiaries underway in stages

August 29, 2023   03:29 pm

Depositing ‘Aswesuma’ benefits payments for 1.5 million out of the identified 2 million beneficiaries has been initiated in stages, Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe says.

Under the first stage, Rs. 4.395 billion was deposited to the bank accounts of 689,803 beneficiaries in total, according to the lawmaker.

He mentioned this addressing a media briefing at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) today.

Earlier today, Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said all branches of the Bank of Ceylon (BOC) and the People’s Bank would remain open tomorrow (Aug. 30) despite it being a Poya day, for ‘Aswesuma’ welfare beneficiaries to collect their payments.

